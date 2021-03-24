Ask Amy: Former stoner struggles with sobriety

How can we maintain a friendship with these people? Should we?

After all these years, it would be a shame to just walk away, but it almost seems that these people are part of the larger problem in this country.

Your advice? – Upset Friends

Dear Upset: Political alignment (“pro-this” or “anti-that”) is one thing.

But if your friends are white supremacists – or make statements where they align with white supremacy (which is NOT a political point of view but a statement of values) – then why are YOU the ones leaving the room?

Maybe they should be asked to leave.

My overall point is that you are so conflict-avoidant that your friends might not even realize that you disagree with them and are offended by their views.

Let me fall back on the oft-quoted statement written by Edmund Burke:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Here’s another quote from that same document: “When bad men combine, the good must associate; else they will fall, one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.”