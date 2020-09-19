Ask Amy: ‘Frequent Flyer’ explains landing at home

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: After reading so many parents’ questions about adult children returning to the nest, I thought I’d weigh in — as a “frequent flyer.”

While I generally agree with the advice you give to parents, I wanted to add another voice.

My parents have been very generous over the years, helping me to save money or letting me stay with them between major moves.

Recently, I was home during the pandemic and it truly made things so much better for me, but let me say, it is hard to be an adult at home.

Try as I might, as soon as my head hits the pillow in my childhood bedroom, it’s like I’m 16 again. It’s hard to treat my parents like roommates, and to see myself as an adult.

Talking with my friends who’ve also lived at home, we frequently laugh about the immature arguments we get into with our parents and say, “We don’t have these problems with roommates.”

Sometimes, it’s hard to shake off old habits. This includes parents who keep treating us like teenagers.

Last Saturday, after I had worked a late shift, my dad banged on my door and told me I was sleeping the day away!