Ask Amy: Friend is conflicted over loss and new love

It is strange because, compared to Jenny’s actual family members, who are perfectly OK and happy, I shouldn’t be taking it this hard.

Please tell me how I can manage these complicated emotions in order to be truly happy for my friend, even if it means leaving behind someone I love and miss every day. — Grieving

Dear Grieving: You miss your friend, and you likely always will. When someone dies by suicide, grieving loved ones are left with such complicated and painful emotions. I assure you, every person in “Jenny’s” circle — her widower, her children, and other friends and family members — all of you are coping with these challenging feelings. They are not “perfectly OK and happy.” They are doing their imperfect best, just as you are.

When you are engaged in a loving friendship with another person, your feelings mingle and flow — this fullness of feeling is what makes us aware of our own humanity. This is the bittersweetness of being in the world.

It is OK to love a person (Jenny) and also be angry that they are gone. It is acceptable to feel happy for someone (Alan,) and also sad that their life is changing.

In short, you get to feel your feelings — all of them.