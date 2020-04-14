Ask Amy: Friend living in guesthouse overstays welcome

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: A friend has been living in my very small Los Angeles guesthouse for the past three months. She pays no rent. She really offers nothing.

Fortunately, I am not there, as I am staying at a home in Ohio during the pandemic. However, that will end at some point and then I will want to come back to LA.

I’m not sure how to get her out. She went through a terrible breakup with her husband and he basically left her destitute.

She has few (if any) marketable employment skills, but she is studying to become a masseuse. However, that takes time, and classes have been canceled for the foreseeable future. Until she makes money, she has no place to go.

I don’t feel like I can toss her out on the street, which is where she would end up.

As you may have heard, even with roommates, rent in LA is expensive.

Bottom line, my LA space is too small — it’s a guesthouse. At some point, I will want it back. How can I get rid of her without adding to the homeless population and making a friend’s life substantially worse than it already is? — M