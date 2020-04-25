Ask Amy: Friend's stories are starting to seem like lies

I design, plan, and then guide in the work for our home to be attractive.

Here’s the pickle: For some reason, my husband is always given a lot of credit for these projects, which he does not share in. For instance, I prepared a full video project, complete with photos and music, for a recent high school reunion. It really was great, and it was much appreciated by the group. They then congratulated him on his efforts!

How can I tactfully inform others that it was my doing, and not his? — I Did That!

Dear IDT: This is more a relationship issue than a social one. Is your husband comfortable taking the credit for things you have done?

It is his job to quickly and graciously defer all praise to the person who did the work. You should tell him (privately), “You know, honey, when people heap praise on you for something I’ve done, I’d really appreciate it if you would correct them.”

If he responded to public praise with a quick and public correction: “Oh, no! My wife is the creator; all the credit belongs to her.” You would BOTH get credit — you for your efforts, and him for being an endearing and supportive partner.