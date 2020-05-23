Ask Amy: Friend's tolerance is tested by tardiness

Advice? — Annoyed!

Dear Annoyed!: You report: “I’m a very structured person, and need him to try to follow a schedule.” Nope. That is not going to happen.

“Sam” has been Sam as long as you have been “Annoyed.” He is already aware of his behavior and its impact on you — and you know this because he is constantly apologizing.

You two seem like a classic mismatch — but many great friendships thrive despite very different temperaments.

One perspective on this is that Sam was sent into your life to test your patience. Will you pass this test? (You seem to be working hard on it.)

You do need to decide on some commonsense boundaries, as well as a useful way of communicating those boundaries, including the consequences when Sam lets you down. Don’t act annoyed or judgmental — but do be honest with him about the impact of his behavior on you. Will you wait an hour for him to meet you? Maybe. Should you wait for three hours? No.

The amateur diagnostician in me believes that your friend might have ADHD. For many adults, identifying their scattered focus and attention challenges as ADHD (rather than a character flaw) can be a gamechanger.