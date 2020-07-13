Ask Amy: Friendship for three leads to awkward triangle

This challenging “odd man out” human dynamic happens at every stage of life — from childhood to old age.

I very much doubt that you have done anything wrong. You should accept that these two women seem to have formed an exclusionary friendship.

It doesn’t matter whether they are trying to be hurtful; they are being hurtful. Even if they aren’t being deliberately malicious, at the very least they simply don’t care how you feel.

Your choices are to swallow your own honest reaction and accept your new status as the equipment provider, or to be honest regarding how this makes you feel. It is brave to admit your own vulnerability, and I think you should, understanding that you cannot change them or urge them away from their friendship with each other.

You say, “I understand that you two have developed a good friendship, but I have to be honest with you — I feel really left out, lately.”

Dear Amy: I am very concerned about your answer to “Anxious,” who was worried about encountering people in stores who were not wearing masks properly.

You wrote: “No, I don’t think you should call out another customer for wearing a mask incorrectly (because this involves them and their body).”