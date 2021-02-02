Ask Amy: Friendship has great benefits, but little luck

And I have found in my 40-plus years that I never before had someone who gives this much to me. I’m a woman who has experienced abuse throughout my life.

What do you think? Should I keep this friendship alive and continue to accept his help? — A Reader

Dear Reader: You present this as if you are facing a decision, and yet you state that you don’t intend to change your behavior.

I’m not about to tell someone who is as needy as you present yourself to be that they may not accept money and gifts from a generous friend during an extremely challenging time.

However, the fact that this man is married and you two are carrying on a secret relationship means that anything he gives to you (time, attention, money and gifts) won’t be given to someone else – namely, his wife or other family members, non-secret friends, or worthy organizations.

You say that neither of you believe this gift-giving has strings attached, and yet it does. Without the adultery, this relationship would not exist.

In terms of both your conscience and your luck, I’d say that you have a deficit of both.