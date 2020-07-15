Ask Amy: Girlfriend wants to swing – alone

We have continued to talk in person occasionally and I want to trust her, but I just have a gut feeling that I can’t.

Even if I dismissed what I heard as hearsay, I still saw her hide her phone, and she did betray my confidence regarding my stay in a mental health unit. What should I do? — My Gut Says No

Dear Gut: Trust is a choice, and sometimes choosing to trust involves a very deliberate quieting of those emergent self-protective voices, while remaining vigilant concerning the person who betrayed you.

However — in your case — I am strongly urging you to go with your gut. Your first responsibility is to your mental health. You deserve so much credit for getting professional help when you needed it the most.

You should very deliberately avoid any triggers that might affect your mental health at this point, and the uncertainty presented by this relationship would be at the top of the list. You seem to instinctively know this, and that is why you are keeping your distance, now. Good for you.

Your girlfriend’s explanation of her own behavior does not make sense. “Swinging” is supposed to be a partner activity. If she is truly into swinging, then why didn’t she invite you?