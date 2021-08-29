Ask Amy: Grandparents resent entitled child’s drama

We still count him as one of our closest friends. – A #metoo Success Story

Dear Success Story: It is almost impossible to believe that anyone might NOT understand how gross and offensive groping another person is, but I’m glad that your friend was forced toward awareness.

Dear Amy: I'm writing about the woman that claims her boyfriend's friend grabbed her behind 10 or 20 years ago and a few times since, and felt it necessary to brand this guy a sexual predator on Facebook by tagging it #MeToo.

I ran this by my wife of 35 years, and we were both curious why the woman didn't respond each time with a loud "Quit grabbing my behind!" and, as I have taught my daughter, if needs be, poked him in the eye with her fingernails?

Embarrassing him and sending him to the optometrist would have most likely stopped any future unwanted groping. – Just Sayin'

Dear Just Sayin’: Not all people are able to respond to assault by countering the assault.

Your very glib response is part of the problem, in my opinion.

