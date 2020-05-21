Ask Amy: Grandparents risk heath to see grandson

I raise this possibility because you should both be tested before you end your exile, and should only venture back out into the world on the go-ahead from your doctor. Your grandson’s family should also be tested before mingling with you.

We are all lonely. We all want this to end. But each household should adjust their standards and behavior to the needs and risks of their most vulnerable family member. In your household — that’s you.

Your wife has legitimate needs, too, and if her depression seems not to be lifting, or is worsening, please reach out to your family doctor for a referral to a therapist.

Support groups also offer free, nonjudgmental support and guidance during this challenging time. Social media is the most wide-reaching way to connect. Search “coronavirus support groups” on Facebook and click on the “groups” tab at the top of the page. There are many groups devoted to sharing information (and virtual hugs) in your state.

Dear Amy: With great disappointment, our nephew has canceled his wedding reception next month due to COVID-19, but will still tie the knot as scheduled, with only parents and siblings present.

The reception for family and friends is now scheduled for June of next year.