Ask Amy: Husband has a ‘mommy’ problem

This bothers my husband greatly, and every time I talk to my sister he says, “Did she ask about Mom?”

I told him to stop asking me this because it makes me feel bad. I told him that if Brenda does ask about his mom, I will let him know.

I also reminded him that my sister is pretty self-absorbed. But he continues to ask. What can I do? – C

Dear C: The way I read this, your husband isn’t necessarily asking your sister to visit his mother, but he is expecting her to “ask” about his mother.

His need to have your sister inquire about his mother speaks volumes about his own guilt and anxiety.

Obviously, your sister would not have been visiting a nursing home during the pandemic. But she may now feel guilty about not visiting because of the pressure your husband has placed on her because of her physical proximity to his mother. It’s possible that she doesn’t inquire about “Jane” because doing so might bring forth pressure to visit her.

The next time your husband asks you about this, you could deflect a little by saying, “Honey, we all care about your mom. Let’s go down and see her this weekend.”