Ask Amy: Husband's snide statements bewilder spouse

Should I let go? — Faithful Correspondent

Dear Faithful: If you have been a daily presence in one another’s lives, it would be most natural for you to have noticed — and remarked upon — his absence. You don’t seem to have done that, and you should at least ask yourself why you don’t feel comfortable enough to ask a natural question: “Hey, what’s up? Are you OK?”

You could then go a little further: “I don’t want to bug you, but I’ve noticed your absence and I just want to make sure that you haven’t fallen down a well or something. If you have fallen down a well, send up a signal and I’ll do what I can to help.”

Dear Amy: “Wrathful Geek” described seeing the man who sexually abused her sibling in childhood at sci-fi conventions.

Thank you for your advice. These gatherings are attended by young and vulnerable people, and can be prime hunting grounds for predators.

I agree that Wrathful should check the Sex Offender Registry, but regardless of what she finds, she should notify security at the event. — Concerned

Dear Concerned: “Wrathful” described the perpetrator getting away with his crime, due to the family’s refusal to notify the police. However, I assumed it was possible that he had offended elsewhere. I applaud this person’s choice to try to protect others.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter@askingamy or "like" her on Facebook.

