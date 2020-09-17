Ask Amy: Husband speaks Welsh, wife says “na”

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for 20 years (married for 12). He is from the UK (Wales).

When we visit his relatives and friends in Wales, everyone is kind enough to speak English while I am in the room (Welsh is their native language).

When we are in the States, my husband speaks to his family and friends frequently on the phone — always in Welsh.

I find this rude, and when I mentioned it, he said he was not talking about me and that therefore it shouldn’t bother me.

I often hear my name mentioned in his conversations and although I am sure it is not malicious, I am still uncomfortable as he babbles on in his native language.

Is it too much to ask that he speak English while I am present and in my own house? What is the etiquette for these types of situations? — Not from Wales

Dear Not from Wales: If someone can speak multiple languages, it is most polite to speak the language of the more linguistically limited speaker in the room. But this is Welsh!