Ask Amy: Husband won't adopt safer hygiene against virus

Your precautions might protect you somewhat from infection - even if he contracts this virus, but one commonsense precaution you could take as a couple would be to eliminate - or at least severely limit your time out. If you have to pick up supplies, only one of you should go.

Don't fuss at him. Tell him you love him, say that you don't want either of you to get sick, and ask him to be more careful ... "As a favor" to you. Maybe he will "stoop" to doing the right thing if can feel superior and thinks he is humoring you.

I hope you will continue to be very careful, even inside your home.

Make sure you each have your medical histories and medications written down - if one of you enters the hospital for any reason, the other will likely not be able to go in to assist in communicating with medical staff.

Readers may want to weigh in with their own successful techniques for convincing others to adopt safer best practices.

Dear Amy: When you reach a certain age, many of us struggle to find good homes for items we have collected over the years.

I wanted to share my solution with your readers.

I created a page for my family on Facebook, which they named "Do you want Grandma's stuff?"