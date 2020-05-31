Ask Amy: Husband worries about wife's male friendship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: My wife “Monica” and I are in our 20s. We have been married only for a few months, and we are very happy.

I do have one concern, though, that I can’t seem to get beyond.

Since her senior year in college, Monica has been meeting periodically with a male friend who shares her interest in genealogy.

When we married, I just assumed those meetings would either end, or they would join a genealogy group with other people.

However, Monica has continued to meet with her friend, and I usually bowl or play cards on those evenings.

We have had a few discussions about the issue and I really want her to objectively see my position.

We are deeply in love, and I know there is absolutely nothing romantic between Monica and her friend. Am I being unreasonable, and should I just accept the situation? — Torn in Tulsa

Dear Torn: If you know that there is nothing romantic between your wife and her friend from college, then — I fail to see what about this is so troubling to you.