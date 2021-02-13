Ask Amy: Imitation is more annoying than flattering

Dear Unsure: I’m going to lend you a phrase from my friends in the American South that is guaranteed to politely shut down just about any query.

It goes like this: “Oh, aren’t you sweet?”

That’s it! Then you change the subject.

Otherwise, you could safely assume that these folks are really wondering what you think of your daughter’s guy. And so you can say, “Well, we really like him. They’re a lovely couple. Whatever they choose to do is fine with us.”

Dear Amy: “Seething Sister” had a brother who continued to “correct” and bully her through social media because of her sexuality.

I am very disappointed that you didn’t tell her to completely cut out this relationship. — Disappointed

Dear Disappointed: “Seething Sister” claimed that she was considering complete estrangement from her brother. I suggested that disengaging from him on social media might be enough.

