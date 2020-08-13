Ask Amy: In grief, you learn who your friends are

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: My husband of 29 years recently died after a long illness.

“Marlene” has been my friend for almost 40 years. I called her to tell her about my husband’s death, and she offered me no words of sympathy. After that call — and to this day — she has not called, texted, emailed, or sent a condolence card.

I have been blessed with a group of friends who are kind and have been very supportive during my bereavement. Marlene is the only one who has not.

I feel like telling her off in an email, but I really have no interest in continuing a friendship with her.

Should I just let it go? — Grieving

Dear Grieving: I’m very sorry for your loss.

Yes, you should let this go. The best way for you to let it go, however, might be to express yourself in an email. Your motivation should not be to punish “Marlene,” but to tell her how you feel. She may respond by apologizing, by becoming defensive, or by blaming you for some ancient slight or a time of inattention that you have long forgotten. She might not respond at all.

Illness and bereavement are huge life challenges that can sometimes offer insight and clarity in their wake.