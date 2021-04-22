Ask Amy: In-law might bring a stowaway virus on her visit

Dear Amy: My wife’s sister moved away from our town last summer, relocating across the country to be with her grown son and his family — over 1,000 miles away.

We’ve always had a very good relationship with her and her family.

Her grown son and his wife have refused to be vaccinated.

They all got COVID in February.

My sister-in-law got one vaccination shot but refused to get the second dose.

Now she plans to come here to visit a friend who lives near us.

She wants to spend a day with my wife and to sleep over at our house.

My wife and I have been vaccinated, and so has our son.

She will be flying here and will not be able to quarantine because she is only going to be here for a few days.

The fact that she will not be fully vaccinated really bothers me. Are we in danger? – Worried Brother-in-law

Dear Worried: This is a question you should be asking your own physician or do your best to follow the (frequently evolving) guidelines issued by the CDC (cdc.gov).