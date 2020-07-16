Ask Amy: Inheritance leads to a Dickens of a problem

My brother would roll over in his grave if he knew what Patsy has become. I want to cut her out of my will, and am so angry that I want her to know I have cut her out, which makes me feel like the manipulative, mean old aunt in a 19th-century novel. Can I cut her out, but not tell her?

She may be counting on an inheritance. Am I being petty? — Auntie

Dear Auntie: “Patsy” has already received an inheritance – from her father. I think that you — with a substantial estate and other people and causes to give to — might set aside a nominal amount for her, recognizing the family tie. Then you should give, donate, and grant the rest according to your own interests and values. (One suggestion is to do the bulk of your giving, if possible, during your lifetime.)

What you should NOT do is to use your money (or the prospect of inheriting it) to manipulate or punish anyone else.

There is no good reason to discuss your plans with Patsy. Given her pugnacious attitude toward you, she would be a fool to expect much.