Ask Amy: Isolation has worn down wife’s spirit (and hygiene)

Dear Too Nice: In human relationships, being less available often makes people respect you more. It’s counterintuitive, but it’s true.

I think you overextend yourself for others because you are worried that if you don’t, you might disappear. And that if you disappeared, you might not be missed. This insecurity makes you a target for more aggressive people.

Being kind and loving starts with how you treat yourself. You don’t have to go around confronting people (that’s not your style), but you do need to set limits, retreat if you don’t like the way you are being treated and if someone is a jerk — reconsider whether it is worth being friends with them at all.

You should choose to be around people who value your kindness and generosity, and respect you as an individual.

Dear Amy: “Blessed Dad” had a helpful and courteous cousin living with his household during the pandemic, but he wondered if she should pray aloud with the family at mealtime.

If only one person in that particular household could appreciate the many forms an answer to a prayer can look like, perhaps he wouldn’t feel that employing structural reinforcements to his own personal faith were necessary. — Davis

Dear Davis: Amen!

