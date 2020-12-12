Ask Amy: Long-term engagement brings on frustration

Dear Amy: I’m 55 years old. I’ve been engaged to a 44-year-old man since 2013. After seven years spent with both of us living with his parents, he keeps saying that he wants to get married. We have even planned a small wedding a couple of times, but he never goes through with it.

I love this man totally, but I’m just not happy with the current living situation.

How do I get him to understand – or should I walk away? – Torn

Dear Torn: Your guy already understands you. He knows what you want.

He obviously does not want the same thing.

When you’re wrapped up in a relationship with a very long history (such as yours), things can seem quite complicated, but never forget this very simple fact: The great majority of the time, people do what they want to do.

Take a good 360-degree look at your situation with this thought: “People do what they want to do.”

Go ahead and circle the room; I’ll wait.)

Your guy likes things just as they are. How many times must he demonstrate that he likes things as they are in order for you to believe him?