Ask Amy: Lost love letters should be returned to sender

What do you think I should do? -- Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Do NOT throw out these letters and photos. Contact the woman's son, accurately describe what you have, and offer to send the collection to him.

I detect an undercurrent of scandal or embarrassment over this collection. I fail to see why you are hesitating. Your uncle and his correspondent were young people who loved one another. Their tender story is beautiful, and universal.

As far as I can tell, there was no taboo to their love affair. These letters -- and especially the photos -- would most likely be treasures to her family members.

Dear Amy: Should I be concerned that my boyfriend's (female) work friend, whom he would only see twice a year at conferences (and has recently gotten divorced,) is driving four hours to visit our town? She says she wants us all to go to dinner.

Here is the problem: We live in a very small and unassuming place. No one ever just vacations here. It's obvious to me that she's coming to town just to see my boyfriend.

He is oblivious, and says I'm being jealous. He and I have a very solid relationship. Am I just being crazy? -- Jealous?