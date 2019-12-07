Ask Amy: Man in love is dejected when rejected

Dear Love Me: “Carly” isn’t on the fence. She is not in love with you. She does not want to be your romantic partner, but she does want to be your friend.

You are obviously very upset and disappointed. You have the right to sever this relationship and given your reaction to Carly’s overtures, it would be wisest for you to do that. You should delete her contact information, and mute or block her from contacting you.

She is going to have to tolerate the end of this long friendship, and you are going to have to tolerate this woman saying “no” to you.

Given your personal and mental health challenges, it would be wisest for you to see a therapist in order to find a way to process your hurt and anger in a way that is healthier for you.

Dear Amy: I just turned 76. I grew up poor. I studied and worked hard — and now find myself with over $10 million.

I live simply, and none of my relatives know that I have this wealth.

I have one daughter, two grandchildren, and nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces/nephews. They are all wonderful people.

I send cards and gifts to them for birthdays and holidays. But everything is “one-way.”