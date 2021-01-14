Ask Amy: Mask request brings on ridiculous reactions

And you know what? It’s OK! I plan movies to watch, light some candles and buy food I love to indulge in.

Several years ago, my mom was in the hospital on Christmas and those doctors, nurses, and support staff were there, too.

Firefighters, hotel workers, road crews do not get to celebrate with their families, either.

For us, this is not the “new normal,” it’s just normal.

Hopefully, next year will be normal for those of you going through this “new normal,” but remember next year that your normal is not everyone’s reality. — A Different Normal

Dear Different: Thank you! You’ve offered your important perspective at the perfect time. None of us should ever forget the lessons we have learned this year. My gratitude goes out — way, way out — to all who work so hard to give the rest of us a “normal.”

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been through a lot of ups and downs over the years. Despite having a one-year-old child together, the topic of divorce has come up more than once, but we’re still hanging in there.