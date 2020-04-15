Ask Amy: Mom's rants cause family rift

Dear Annoyed: My reaction is: Yep, you’re good!

Look at it this way: If your mother posted 25 times a day about knitting, or cats, or her LEGO projects — and then shamed you for not engaging with her specific interests at her volume and on her timetable, then you’d probably find it prudent to back away. This might be less about political ranting, then about ranting plus personal putdowns.

You’re making rational choices about distancing yourself from someone who seems to have lost interest in you as a person.

In addition to this rational distancing on social media, you should very politely decline to engage with others who want to pass along your mother’s views about you.

I do NOT think you should completely shut yourself off from your mother, however. I hope you will continue to contact her and attempt to engage in more neutral topics. (You could email her some of the same photos you are posting on social media.)

Nor do I think that you should declare politics off the table. However, if she escalates into “ranting,” you can say, “Well, Mom, I’ve enjoyed our conversation, but it looks like you’re done listening, so I’ll catch up with you later.”