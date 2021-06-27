Ask Amy: Mother leaves and wonders why daughter is distant

Dear Amy: My ex-husband was physically abusive. I left him when our daughter was an infant. We divorced, and I had sole custody.

When my daughter was 13, I moved out of state. She chose to live with her father when I moved.

After moving in with him, she rebuffed my attempts to maintain a relationship. We had no contact for years until recently. In the years there was no contact, I mourned and buried her as though she had died.

My daughter is now in her late 20s and is a new mother.

She reached out to me, while pregnant, and now sends me pictures of my grandson. I have asked to visit on multiple occasions. She has declined or given vague responses as to why I shouldn’t.

I recently discovered she took my grandson to meet her father and allowed her stepmother to help her after she delivered the baby. My offers to do the same were rejected.

Amy, it hurts me deeply that my daughter has treated me this way.

I’ve accepted that I may never see her again. I’ve made peace with it.