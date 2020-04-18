Ask Amy: Mother of five boys seeks answers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Amy: I have five young sons. Everywhere I go, people ask me if I’m “done having kids” or if I’m “going to try for a girl.” I get these questions from friends, acquaintances, and complete strangers.

I feel that the topic of future reproductive plans is a personal one. But I am a friendly person, and I end up answering some pretty personal questions, so as not to hurt the feelings of the person asking. Honestly, I would rather steer clear of the matter entirely!

Sometimes I just say, “We love boys!” when people ask if I’m going to try for a girl, especially when my kids are listening. People still like to push the question further. I know I’ve hurt at least one person’s feelings by trying to change the subject at that point.

I understand that people are curious about our family, but I would rather not discuss whether or not I’m done having kids unless I choose to bring it up, myself. What is a friendly way I can steer the conversation? — A Mom

Dear Mom: You sound quite patient and understanding—great qualities in a mom of five young boys. (“We love boys!” is a fantastic answer when this intrusive question is raised in front of your children, by the way.)