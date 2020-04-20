Ask Amy: Niece's outbursts terrify aunt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: I see my adult niece once or twice a year. She has had different diagnoses for mental illness through the years, including depression and bipolar disorder.

Years ago, when she was 19, she yelled at me in a public place with great intensity. Please believe me that I didn’t do anything to bring on this outburst. She exploded without warning. It was upsetting to me, but I decided to overlook it because she was a teenager.

Seven months ago, at the age of 37, she was very hostile and verbally abusive toward me during a family weekend. Everyone was aware of it and her parents apologized to me. It culminated in her alternatively screaming at me and then crying for over an hour.

I should have just extracted myself after about one minute, but I was too shocked. I was very afraid of her.

I am not angry with her, but saddened by the event.

In my heart I have forgiven her, but I feel that it WILL happen again if I am around her. I can’t imagine being around her, trying to watch every word I say in order to avoid “triggering” her. Any contact with her, at this point, would be upsetting to me.