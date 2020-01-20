Ask Amy: Online bully embarrasses family

Dear Embarrassed: I applaud you for deactivating your social media account in order to avoid being triggered by your father’s (and others’) abusive online behavior. You could have “unfollowed” or blocked him and perhaps experienced the same relief, but — I wholeheartedly endorse stepping away altogether for your mental and emotional health. Now that you are removed from your father’s noxious postings, you are going to have to learn to trust other people. Your family members know him — and they also know you. You should trust that they understand and can differentiate between the two of you. I don’t think it is useful to issue blanket or public apologies for someone else’s behavior. Your father embarrasses himself, but you should not give him the important role — and the power — to embarrass you.