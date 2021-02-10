Ask Amy: Online celebrations bring on real-life challenges

Could you offer some digital party etiquette and ideas? — Curmudgeon in California

Dear Curmudgeon: First, a comment about “super-showers.” I’ve only attended one of these, held in a hotel ballroom. Guests left their (unwrapped) gift on a banquet table and picked up their pre-printed thank you card on the way out.

This was a far cry from my only other experiences: A few women gathered in someone’s living room — eating cake, and “oohing and ahhing” – over what felt like a joyful and intimate initiation.

A Zoom super-shower should involve thoughtful planning and implementation. There should be one or two hosts who run or “emcee” the party. Guests should be notified of parameters beforehand. They could be asked to post their own baby pictures as avatars, share a piece of mothering advice, or be asked to hold up a picture of their favorite item from their own (or their kids’) babyhood.

The mom-to-be could be prompted to do an on-camera Q&A where she asks guests her most burning questions. The host unmutes those who want to answer; guests should also use the “chat” function to communicate.

The guest-of-honor’s relatives should be introduced and prompted to speak.