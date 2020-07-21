Ask Amy: Pandemic amplifies long-distance loneliness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: Not long before the pandemic started, I moved across the country. I've tried staying in touch with people where I used to live, and I spent about six months in my new home getting out and about and meeting people.

I created a few acquaintances, but that's it so far.

I've tried suggesting video or phone chats, but people I know (in both places) aren't able to/interested in more than texting to keep in touch.

The past three months have been isolating, and I have a health condition that puts me at high risk, so I don't see an end in sight without a vaccine.

There's not really any way to make new friends currently while staying at home, so how do I deal with texting being my only form of contact for the next year or so? -- Isolated

Dear Isolated: I certainly hope it won’t be a year before you are able to move around with a feeling of safety concerning your health. A year is a very long time to be isolated from most human contact.

My first recommendation is for you to adopt a pet, if you are able and if your health allows. Shelters are offering adoptions via appointment, and if there is a way for you to do this safely, I hope you will consider it.