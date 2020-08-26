Ask Amy: Pandemic behavior creates feather-ruffling

The few times I have visited, I make it a point to social distance. My daughter-in-law gets passive-aggressively angry and will stop talking to me. She just clams up.

I mentioned this to my son, and he agrees that she does that to me, but he will not say anything to her about it.

I feel that she is being disrespectful, and I would like to know how to tactfully handle it. What can I say in a nice way to help her understand?

If it were my mother or my mother-in-law under different circumstances, I would have gone out of my way to help protect them instead of ignoring them and trying to make them feel guilty! — Upset Gran

Dear Gran: Do not meet passive-aggression with passivity. If your daughter-in-law goes silent, ask her, “Is everything all right? I get the sense you are not happy with me and I’d like to talk about it.”Dear Amy: In your response to “Making Change,” you described your own childhood games of “cowboys and Indians,” as “despicable.” Why do you feel the need to describe such innocent childhood enjoyment in this way? — Disappointed — in YOU

Dear Disappointed: I am not at all threatened by owning my (common) childhood influences and behavior and telling the truth about how these things strike me now.

