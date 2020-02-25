Ask Amy: Parents seem to be using their kids as leverage

His most recent ex says that even his family hid the other woman (with two kids and a baby on the way) while she was pregnant.

Ex #2 felt deceived by him and his whole family. She said that he would invent fights with her for no reason and then he would then storm out. Turns out he was going to his ex.

My boyfriend says she is crazy, that all of this is in her head and that he hates her.

I feel so sorry for him for what he has been through. So far, he has treated me like a princess and his family loves me.

Everyone has a past, right? Should I date him? — Conflicted

Dear Conflicted: Knowing what you know about this guy and how he deceives and leaves the women in his life, you can’t say you haven’t been warned. Here is the famous definition of insanity: “...insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

My own advice to you is to double-up on your birth control, and insist that he use a condom (to protect yourself from STDs.) You should also prepare to be cheated on and then labeled “crazy” down the line.