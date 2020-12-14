Ask Amy: Partner needs man-boy to grow up

Dear Amy: I am a 35-year-old woman. I am eight years older than “Steve,” my boyfriend of 2½ years.

Steve and I seem like a great fit together except he owes me quite a bit of money and seems hesitant to pay me back.

We decided to split our shared expenses, like food, travel and rent, and because I end up managing most of the details of our life, his bill is creeping higher and higher.

When he has offered to keep track of expenses, he has fumbled the ball and lost track, so it becomes my job again.

I don’t earn a lot of money, but I am very good at saving it.

I treat him to a meal out here and there, but I can’t really afford to pay for both of us all the time. Often if we are out, there will be an issue with his card, or he doesn’t have any cash, so it goes onto his “bill.”

I’ve told him a few times I would like him to pay me back in a more timely manner.

He will reimburse me part of what he owes me, but then months go by before he pays me again.

I don’t think I’m doing him a favor if I pay for his life. He works and does have enough to pay for his expenses.