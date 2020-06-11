Ask Amy: Post-COVID-19 dating will reveal much

Dear Shutting Down: Loving someone unconditionally does not mean that you sign up to be used and abused by them. Loving someone unconditionally means that you love them anyway.

Reward good and loving behavior with affirmations, positive reinforcement and access to you. Respond to negative behavior honestly, delivering reasonable and proportional consequences.

They borrow and don’t repay you? Don’t give them the opportunity to fail so spectacularly. You either give freely and without expectation, or you tell them they will have to repay their debt before they can borrow again. They openly disrespect you? You say, honestly, “Hey — we know we deserve better than this. You know it too. I trust you to figure out how to be kinder to me. Until then, let’s take a little break.”

It sounds as if you have done a lot for these young adults, but — your great intentions and laudable actions would not completely offset their rough and heartbreaking upbringing.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0