Ask Amy: Prospective parents worry about racist relatives

She refuses to allow me to see her phone, keeps it locked when she’s not on it, and gets crazy mad if I even look at her when she’s on her phone.

Before the pandemic she would go out drinking on Friday and/or Saturday night with one of her male friends, leaving me home alone. They would usually end up at another male friend’s apartment.

She insists it’s all innocent, and maybe it is on her part (am I being naive?), but I can’t believe it’s always innocent.

If I ask her about what she is doing, she gets angry and complains that I don’t respect her boundaries and that I’m being paranoid.

If all of this doesn’t mean anything, then why is it all kept a secret? — Paranoid?

Dear Paranoid?: There is paranoid, and then there is gaslighting. You are experiencing the latter.

Because your girlfriend is so big on boundaries, I think it would be a good idea for you to establish some. For starters, she (or you) should move out. She is not interested in being in the kind of relationship you want to have.