Ask Amy: Reader response regarding ‘ghosting’

Dear Amy: I really identified with the letter from “Ghosted by a Friend,” in fact, I thought that letter could be about me because I’m the one who does this to others.

I can cut people out of my life, (work or personal), in a heartbeat.

It’s a learned behavior from my parents. My sibling did this to me, too.

For me, if a person has lied to me or has hurt me in any way, they are GONE.

I felt bad about doing this with one friendship; I tried to repair it, but it was not the same.

If this happens to you, my best advice is to ask the person point-blank what happened, to see if there is anything that can be done to fix it.

If they are stubborn and won’t talk about it, let it be. Some of us are just too bullheaded to forgive and forget. – Ghoster

Dear Ghoster: Your folks taught you how to manage your relationships, and so you repeat this pattern whenever things get uncomfortable.

I applaud your insight into your own behavior, and I thank you for sharing it.