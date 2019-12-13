Ask Amy: Reader weighs in on anti-male bias

Basically, as far as we can tell, no one actually lives there full time, and yet cars periodically come and go at odd intervals.

Sometimes, weeks will pass with no "visits," and then there will be a flurry of activity, with several vehicles all appearing at the same time, staying for a while, and then all departing.

They always pull around the rear of the house upon arrival. There are motion-sensor lights and closed-circuit cameras, as well.

We are wondering: What goes on there? Why would someone rent a house and not live in it? What can we do? -- Concerned Neighbor

Dear Neighbor: It's not quite clear from your question whether these groups are staying in the house overnight. If they are, a likely (and logical) explanation is that the house's owners are renting it out to groups via a rental site such as Airbnb, HomeAway or VRBO. Do you live near a major city that draws tourists and out-of-town visitors? If so, groups may rent out this house as a less expensive and convenient alternative to hotels. It wouldn't be too hard to figure out if this house is listed as a per/day rental property. If so, this would also explain the security systems in place at the home.