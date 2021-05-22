Ask Amy: Readers say: ‘I’m not your ‘Sweetie!’’

We would never expect a woman to tolerate such belittling if the tables were turned, and it should never be acceptable when directed to adults. – Big Picture Feminist Nurse

Dear Southerner: When you greet someone in a professional context, making yourself feel good should not be your objective.

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.

No one questions it, and it is not a sign that we are demeaning or talking down to someone. I personally do it because it makes me feel good. – Southerner

You can contact Amy Dickinson via email: askamy@amydickinson.com. Readers may send postal mail to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or “like” her on Facebook.