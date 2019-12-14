Ask Amy: Relationship ghosters become friendship zombies

He hasn’t told his mom that we are dating. He even lied to her about a four-day vacation we went on, saying that he went with friends, so that he didn’t have to tell her that we are together.

I have expressed that it really bothers me that he won’t tell his mom, after six months of us dating and him living in the same home as her. He refuses to tell her because she is somewhat toxic and manipulative.

Every time he goes out with me, he’s lying to her about where he is.

I gave him an ultimatum that if he doesn’t tell his mom soon, the relationship probably wouldn’t work out. He broke up with me, and I am heartbroken. Do you think we could work this through?

Am I wrong to want him to tell his mom, when he lives with her and sees her every single day? I don’t know if I am being ridiculous. — Sad

Dear Sad: You are not at all wrong to want honesty and full disclosure.

But... you don’t know this man’s mother. You are still becoming acquainted with the wider world, but yes — there are people out there who cannot be trusted to handle the truth. If your guy’s mother is toxic, manipulative and controlling, he is naturally going to want to operate well below her radar.