Ask Amy: Reluctant groom inspires fiance’s last stand

Dear Amy: My guy and I have been dating for five years, engaged for three, and living together for two.

It’s a second marriage for us both; we are seniors.

Every time I discuss it, he says he’s not ready to set a date but doesn’t know why. I said I moved in with him because I thought we shared the same long-term goals, and if we don’t, I need to make another plan.

He said, “I will get married to make you happy, but I don’t feel like I’m ready.”

I can easily support myself, and we both contribute to our shared household. It’s his home.

He recently updated his will to bequeath his two homes and a huge amount of money to me. I’m confused.

Marriage, more than money, is so important to me.

I don’t understand why he ever asked me to marry him if he doesn’t want to.

I don’t want to force him to get married. His ex-wife cheated on him decades ago and took half of his hard-earned money in the divorce.

I’m going to make one last attempt and ask if a prenuptial agreement would help him feel better about setting a date.