Ask Amy: Sandwich issue brings Costanza to mind

It’s fine if he doesn’t consider me a friend. I cannot control something like that (although how hard is it to include another order and collect $10?).

Any insight into why this is happening, and how I can stop resenting it? — George wants Pastrami on Rye!

Dear George: First off — yes, this is an ideal “Seinfield” episode. I can see it now: George — frustrated and whining about being excluded by the Master Sandwich Orderer, while everyone around him weighs in with their own absurd solutions.

However — you are not George. You aren’t whining. In fact, your reaction — to see this as an absurd situation and to see the “rye” (get it?) humor in it — means that you are handling this frustration with some perspective. You are also being emotionally honest. This hurts!

Where you are failing is in your refusal to say, “Hey, ‘Donald,’ next time you do a sandwich run, can I get in on that?” You could also offer to go on a sandwich run yourself, but that might unleash an absurd escalation (“Newman!”)

Donald might have made an assumption about you at some point in the past — that you’re not a “sandwich guy.”