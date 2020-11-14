Ask Amy: Scheduling snafu leads to silence, and worry

It sounds as if you went back and forth a few times regarding a new date, so it’s possible that your former mentor said to herself, “I didn’t initiate this in the first place, and now it has taken on a life of its own. I’m going to take a breather.”

At this point, you might assume that if something serious had happened to her, you would have found out about it, if not through her, then through social media. If something has happened to a family member and you haven’t been notified, then you are not close enough to her to have been told about it.

People get busy. Things come up.

I think you should let things lie for now. Send her a Christmas card this year, saying: “So sorry for our scheduling snafu back in the fall! I look forward to catching up in 2021.”

Dear Amy: “Closet Case” was worried about the highly personal content of her journals.

My journals are also a specter hiding in my closet, worrying me about who might someday read them. Every time I get the courage to burn them, I think, “But that’s my LIFE!” and I can’t do it.