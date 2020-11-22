Ask Amy: Scotch and wine might lead to a problem

We have a week to see each other over Thanksgiving. He would like to see his family, which I support. But he is adamant that he will not wear a mask during the visit. After seeing so many patients with similar stories of exposure after a family gathering, I feel like I can't participate.

I'm so disappointed in his choice not to practice public health guidance. I know I shouldn't, but it's hard not to take it personally when he knows what I've been going through as a physician.

I know we are all struggling right now to make decisions on what feels both good and safe when it comes to seeing our families for the holidays. But I cannot help but be heartbroken when the simple measure of wearing a mask seems preposterous? — Dr. Hope

Dear Dr. Hope: I am also heartbroken in solidarity with you and your fellow first-responders, and with the scores of families for whom the holiday season will not be a time of celebration, but of grieving for their loss.

This is a brief moment in our history. It seems selfish, as well as short-sighted, for people to refuse to take commonsense measures to protect themselves and others.