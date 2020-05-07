Ask Amy: Sexless marriage worries wife

They made it clear that they could not support my new career.

I have not spoken to them in a year.

Since they live across the country, I rarely see them. I don’t miss them and feel relieved not to have contact.

My parents would like for me to mend my relationship with them. What should I do? — MJ

Dear MJ: It isn’t clear (to me) why you should be solely responsible for mending the relationship with your brother and sister-in-law.

If they have made bids for contact, then you should respond. If they ask for forgiveness for being so unkind and judgmental, then you should do your best to forgive them.

Of course, it is not necessary for them to approve of your line of work in order for you to feel validated, so resist any urge to win their acceptance.

Situations like this can sometimes cause long-term estrangements. An estrangement will disrupt your entire family system, and even if they basically initiated it, a total break — or the refusal to be even cordial toward one another when family events force you together — will end up hurting everyone, especially your folks.