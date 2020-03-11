Ask Amy: Sexual infidelity causes complications

I disagree. Any of us is capable of change, given the proper motivation. You should supply him with this motivation.

Your husband is sleazy and unethical on the job. His behavior could (and should) lead to him losing his job. Beyond your anger and sense of betrayal, surely you are re-calibrating your personal estimation of him. He should be given a clear directive about his options. He should also agree to meet with you and a professional counselor.

While you’re working things out, you should consider stepping up your presence in his professional life — if you’re available, you might want to bring him coffee at unexpected times and perform your own unannounced elevator inspections.

May 2010

Dear Amy: I am a 53-year-old male engaged to a wonderful woman several years younger. She is honest, sweet and attractive. She has a goodness that few others possess.

My problem is that even though I love her, I am not in love with her. We have not been intimate for a long time because I just do not feel that way about her. Instead, I have sought and found intimacy with others.