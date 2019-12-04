Ask Amy: Shopper is bothered by pushy offers of help

Dear Tired: You know you cannot control the spontaneous behavior of strangers. I (also) cannot convince people to leave you alone, and so I'm going to suggest that you try something called cognitive (or "positive") reframing.

For instance, you describe what happens as strangers offering you unwelcome and unsolicited advice. To reframe this, you would choose to see this as strangers trying to be of service.

Human beings, who so often ignore the real needs of others, are making a "bid" of connection by approaching you and offering alternatives to walking. You can continue to reject this bid and go home raging. Or you can accept their bid and return it with one of your own: "Oh, that's nice of you, but I like the exercise." Saying, "That's nice of you" versus, "Thank you, but..." will make these people go away faster, because you will then have completed a positive connection.

You are wise to note that others' behavior is most often about them. Again -- it is NOT your job to make people feel better about themselves, but it might help YOU to feel better, which is your stated goal.

When people push back (who does this?!), you could sharpen your edge. Say, "I hope you're not second-guessing my needs. As I said, I'm good!"