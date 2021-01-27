Ask Amy: Sister wants to weigh in about sister’s obesity

You can ask her about her health. You can ask her about her stress. But then you must listen to what she says without leaping in with solutions. If she brings up her weight you can ask, “Has your doctor suggested seeing a nutritionist?” And that’s it.

Dear Amy: “Feeling Different” said her partner was a drunk.

You blamed HER? She didn’t create this monster, his mother did.

You should have advised her that she is in a dangerous relationship and needs to get her son out of there. Either he stops drinking or she takes her son and moves on. PERIOD! — Upset

Dear Upset: “Feeling Different” enabled her partner every step of the way. She seemed incapable of issuing a meaningful ultimatum.

I urged her to recognize the destructive and dangerous nature of this relationship and to get help on her own.

Dear Amy: I recently lost the job I had held for over 25 years.

I was one of over 20 people in my company whose jobs were eliminated. Many co-workers remain employed and have been given job assurance.