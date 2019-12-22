Ask Amy: Spouse's solo wanders leave others to wonder

Dear Grounded: I respect your perspective on this, but would first ask that you do a little work to determine whether, in fact, you would choose to go on any of these trips, even if you could. Some people don't like to travel. Some -- like me -- enjoy traveling but (basically) hate to leave home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In your case, because there seems to be such a lack of balance in your relationship -- and so much tension -- you might not choose to travel because you don't enjoy being dominated by your husband, who expresses such a lack of respect for you. Your very long marriage might continue on its current track precisely because you don't spend all of your time together.

You should not be forced to finance your husband's trips. If he is racking up debt (or depleting savings) to travel, you should consult with a family law attorney to see whether you as an individual are responsible for your spouse's debts (the answer seems to be: "It depends.")

You should also research the idea of negotiating a "postnuptial agreement," where you mutually agree how to divide your assets and income during your marriage.